McDONALD
Assault alleged: James Eddie Moss, 41, of 904 Sixth Ave., Coraopolis, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest by McDonald police. Police said he was running up and down the street hitting his head off a truck at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Liberty Street. According to police, he fought officers and attempted to bite one. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent him to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
SMITH
Man jailed: Darren Clark Britton, 32, of 207 Valley Ave., New Brighton, is charged with felony burglary by Smith Township police. Police accuse him of attempting to break into a recreational vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Smith Township State Road. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Britton to Washington County jail on $90,000 bond.