CENTERVILLE
Man arrested: Tristian Allen Ankrom, 19, of 186 Route 481, Centerville, is charged by state police with resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness stemming from allegations he threatened to assault a relative about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at his residence, court records show. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
CHARTIERS
Assault alleged: Michael James Mattarock, 61, of 95 Barnickel Road, Chartiers Township, is charged by township police with resisting arrest, making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct over allegations he struck and kicked his wife and threatened to shoot her and police officers about 8 p.m. Thursday outside his residence, court records show. He is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
WAYNESBURG
Fraud alleged: Joseph R. Bogumit, 39, of 66 South St., Fredericktown, was charged by the office of attorney general with insurance fraud and criminal attempted theft following an incident in February. According to the criminal complaint, Bogumit’s car insurance was canceled due to nonpayment Jan. 6. He allegedly was involved in an accident at 3:55 p.m. Feb. 18, which caused more than $3,000 worth of damage, the complaint said. Investigators said in the complaint that Bogumit reinstated his insurance policy at 4:25 p.m. that day. On Feb. 20, Bogumit allegedly called the insurance company to report the crash, but told them it took place between 4:40 and 5 p.m. Feb. 18, the complaint stated.