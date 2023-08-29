MONESSEN
Trespassing: Lorenzo Gardner, 18, of Monessen, is charged by Monessen police with criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, at about 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Gardner and two juveniles were in an abandoned house in the 600 block of Reed Avenue smoking marijuana. Police allegedly found a book bag containing an unspecified amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, court documents state. Gardner was arraigned Monday morning before District Judge Wayne Vlasic, who released him on $10,000 unsecured bond.
