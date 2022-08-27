CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Bradley Diess, 46, of Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional Police with strangulation, simple assault and terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Diess’ home in the 300 block of Crest Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Diess grabbed his wife by the throat and slammed her against a wall, and also made threats to kill her and her mother. According to court records, the woman recorded Diess’ threats with her phone. District Judge Eric Porter sent Diess to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
