CHARLEROI
Charged in assault: April Kolick, 42, of 15 Knox Ave., Monessen, and Felicia Michelle Howell, 28, of 131 McKean Ave., Donora, are each charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse the women of severely assaulting a girl in a residence in the 900 block of Oakland Avenue about 3 a.m. May 12. Kolick also is charged with endangering the welfare of children over allegations she brought a juvenile to the fight. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed warrants Wednesday for their arrests.
CUMBERLAND
Police chase: Two West Virginia men are facing charges after speeding away from Cumberland Township police on motorcycles last week. James Lee Rodeheaver, 30, and Casey Ray Linn, 28, both of Morgantown, allegedly popped wheelies on their motorcycles while driving on Route 21 Aug. 19. Police said they initiated a traffic stop when the two led them on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of more than 110 mph. Police eventually called off their pursuit for safety reasons, but later charged Rodeheaver and Linn each with fleeing law enforcement, disorderly conduct and two traffic summary violations.
DONORA
Woman charged: Amanda Burnworth, 33, of 825 Heslep Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse Burnworth of telling Mon Valley Hospital a girl had been bitten by a stray dog when she was injured by a vaccinated dog, resulting in the girl receiving four rabies treatments between May 21 and June 4. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent her Thursday to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
Man charged: Herbert Nelson Brooks, 41, of 100 Modisette Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with indecent exposure and open lewdness over allegations he was witnessed twice naked on his sidewalk on the morning of Aug. 14, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.
EAST BETHLEHEMMan jailed: Damian Micha DiPasquale, 23, of 21 Mill St., Millsboro, is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing and theft over allegations he broke into Millsboro Lumber & Hardware, 106 Ark Ave., and removed an air compressor about 3 a.m. Thursday. He is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
FRANKLIN
Weapons charge: Travis Davis, a 26-year-old SCI-Greene inmate, was charged by the state’s Department of Corrections with possession of a weapon after officers found him in possession of a four-inch piece of metal that was sharpened to a point. Officers allegedly found the weapon hidden in Davis’ pillow Aug. 11.
SMITH
Fraud alleged: Ian Iaguilli, 29, of Slovan, is charged by the state inspector general’s office with welfare fraud over allegations he received $4,244 in benefits while he was employed between November 2018 and May 2019, court records show. District Judge Gary Havelka issued the charge Wednesday via summons.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Lennie Harvey, 38, of 161 Hall Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with strangulation and simple assault over allegations he struck and choked Karen Swoger in his residence about 2 a.m. Wednesday, court records show. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent him to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.