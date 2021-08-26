EAST BETHLEHEM
Drug charges: Franklin Andrew Sakel, 36, and Jacelyn Michelle Benyi, 21, both of 163 Center St., East Bethlehem Township, are each charged with possession with intent to deliver, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children by Centerville Borough police. According to police, they smoked marijuana in the presence of a 2-year-old and a 16-year-old. Police said Sakel and Benyi gave the 16-year-old drug paraphernalia as payment for baby-sitting. District Judge Eric Porter sent both to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
WEST BROWNSVILLETheft charge: John Wayne King, 55, of 340 E. Hallam Ave., Washington, is charged with several counts of criminal mischief, trespassing and theft by unlawful taking by West Brownsville police. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Aug. 20, King stole items from approximately seven boats docked at the American Legion at 800 Middle St. Police said stolen items included food, beer, soda, and fishing equipment. Police estimate the value of the stolen items and damaged property at about $2,500. A warrant has been issued for King’s arrest.