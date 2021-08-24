CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Jacob Thomas Santo, 20, of 441 Mount Tabor Road, Long Branch, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and driving under the influence by California University police. According to police, Santo threatened to kill officers and kicked one while being arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20 near the intersection of Riverview Drive and University Avenue. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Santo to Washington County jail on $35,000 bond.
CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: A warrant is out for the arrest of Michael Curtis Mallory Jr., 34, of 38 Central Ave, Washington, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment by Canonsburg police. According to police, at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Mallory assaulted a woman at Valley View Terrace to the point of unconsciousness.
CUMBERLAND
Ethnic intimidation: John Kenneth Thorpe, 29, of 71 Marion Villa, Washington Township, Fayette County, is charged with ethnic intimidation and terroristic threats by Cumberland Township police. According to police, at about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of S. Eighty Eight Road, Thorpe handed a black man a book and asked him to read what was written inside, which was “KKK Big Time.” Police said Thorpe then threatened to kill the man if he saw him again. Thorpe was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Lee Watson, who sent him to Greene County Prison on $80,000 bond.
N. BELLE VERNON
Fleeing police: Brian Andrew Lowther, 42, of 636 Henry St., North Belle Vernon, is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, escape, obstruction and resisting arrest by North Belle Vernon police. According to police, officers attempted to arrest Lowther at his residence Aug. 15 on two warrants. Lowther fled into the neighboring apartment to evade police and then went out the front door. He was later arrested over the weekend and arraigned Monday morning before District Judge Charles Christner, who sent Lowther to Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond.
ROSTRAVER
Unfinished work: Anthony Wade Sarsfield, 46, of 623 James St., Rostraver Township, is charged by Rostraver police with making false statements to induce agreements for home improvement, receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform and deceptive business practices. According to police, Sarsfield signed a contract to pave a driveway in the 100 block of Marco Drive June 8 and received more than $3,300 in advance of the work being completed. He started the project but walked off the job before it was finished, according to police. Sarsfield will appear before Charles Christner Oct. 4 for a preliminary hearing.
SOMERSET
Assault alleged: Richard Babirad, 76, of 346 Buckingham Road, Somerset Township, is charged with strangulation and simple assault by state police. According to police, at about 7 p.m. Sunday troopers were dispatched to Babirad’s residence. Police accuse Babirad of punching and choking a woman. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Babirad to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.