CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Marquell Atkinson, 45, of Coal Center, is charged by California police with aggravated assault, strangulation, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment. According to the criminal compliant, at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Atkinson went to a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street and assaulted a man he believed was in a relationship with his ex-wife. Atkinson allegedly grabbed the man by his neck and pulled him out of his house, punched him and choked him, court records state. According to police, Atkinson went to the wrong house and the victim had no relationship with his ex-wife. Atkinson was arraigned Tuesday morning before District Judge Joshua Kanalis. According to the complaint, Atkinson acknowledged he had attacked the wrong person. Kanalis denied bond, citing Atkinson’s prior assault convictions.
CARROLL
Break-in: Vitaly V. Doroshkevich, 35, of Monessen, is charged by Carroll Township police with burglary and criminal trespassing. According to the criminal complaint, Doroshkevich broke into a home in the 100 block of Taylor Run Road at about 9 p.m. Monday. The homeowner held Doroshkevich at gunpoint until police arrived, court documents state. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Doroshkevich to the Washington County jail on $7,500.
SOMERSET
Assault Alleged: William Andrew Rice, 42, of Somerset Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Rice’s Lusk Road home shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. Police said that Rice choked his girlfriend multiple times and threatened to kill her. District Judge Phillippe Melograne sent Rice to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
