CALIFORNIA

Assault alleged: Marquell Atkinson, 45, of Coal Center, is charged by California police with aggravated assault, strangulation, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment. According to the criminal compliant, at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Atkinson went to a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street and assaulted a man he believed was in a relationship with his ex-wife. Atkinson allegedly grabbed the man by his neck and pulled him out of his house, punched him and choked him, court records state. According to police, Atkinson went to the wrong house and the victim had no relationship with his ex-wife. Atkinson was arraigned Tuesday morning before District Judge Joshua Kanalis. According to the complaint, Atkinson acknowledged he had attacked the wrong person. Kanalis denied bond, citing Atkinson’s prior assault convictions.

