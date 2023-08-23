CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Nathaniel Joseph Wilkie, 26, of California, is charged by California police with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, Wilkie struck two women with his car at Sudsy’s Car Wash in the 700 block of Wood Street at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday. One woman suffered severe bruising, a concussion, and large cut to her head. She was transported to Uniontown Hospital for treatment. The other woman refused treatment. There were multiple witnesses, according to police. Wilkie told police the incident was accidental and due to his brakes. District Judge Joshua Kanalis arraigned Wilkie Sunday night and sent him to the Washington County jail without bond.
