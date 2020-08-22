CHARTIERS
Criminal trespass charge: Devan Lee Byrd, 24, of 202 E. Pike St., Houston, was charged by township police with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and public drunkenness after he allegedly tried to break into two residences on Brigich Road early Thursday morning. Police said Byrd first tried to break into a house at 587 Brigich by forcing open the front door just after 6 a.m. He then allegedly went to 573 Brigich and allegedly shattered the front window to gain access. Police said Byrd appeared to be intoxicated, so he was transported to Canonsburg Hospital for evaluation.
WAYNESBURG
Theft charge: A 34-year-old homeless man, Peter Nolan, was charged by Waynesburg police with receiving stolen property and theft when they saw surveillance footage of Nolan allegedly stealing the purse, containing car keys, an iPhone and wallet, from Bowlby Library. The next day, Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on a warrant, when they found him at an apartment on West Greene Street. The sheriff’s deputy said Nolan resisted arrest and had a needle in his pocket. In a second case, the sheriff’s department charged Nolan with resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Nolan was arraigned Thursday by District Judge David Balint and jailed on $10,000 bond.