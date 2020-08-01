BUFFALO
Burglary charges: Matthew Saunders Bunting, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged by state police with burglary, criminal trespass, possessing instruments of crime, theft and criminal mischief after he allegedly broke into a BP Gas Station on S Bridge Road about 4:14 a.m. on May 21. Police said he shattered the front glass door, pried open a lottery machine and stole the cash box from inside it.
HOUSTON
Assault alleged: Emmett Karl Betterson, 52, of 607 N. Main St., Houston, was charged by Chartiers Township police with simple assault and harassment following a domestic disturbance at his residence at 1 a.m. Friday. He allegedly punched a woman in the face causing a bloody lip. Betterson was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge James Saieva and jailed on $5,000 bond.
MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: Wayne Morris Fedrick, 49, of 557 Conrad Ave., Charleroi, was charged by city police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment after he allegedly fought a man at a bar Thursday. Police said Fedrick punched a man in the face about 8:45 p.m. at the Main Street Tavern, where several people were dining.
PETERS
Assault alleged: Ronald Dwaine Boocks, 74, of 855 Bebout Road, Venetia, was charged by Peters Township police with simple assault and harassment after he allegedly fought his son Wednesday night at Boocks’ residence. Police said Boocks pushed his son to the floor before punching him in the face multiple times. The son was treated by medics at the scene for swelling to his eye.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Eric Frick, 34, of 137 Moffat Ave., was charged by Washington Health System Police with indecent assault and harassment following an incident that happened Monday night in the behavioral health unit of the WHS facility on Wilson Avenue. Police said Frick allegedly touched the breast of a 77-year-old woman before he removed his clothes and laid on top of her about 10:10 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, the woman “suffers from a mental disability which renders the complainant incapable of consent.” Frick was arraigned Tuesday morning by District Judge James Saieva and jailed on $50,000 bond.