ALEPPO

Assault alleged: Bryan Charles Miller, 58, of Pittsburgh, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Green Valley Road in Aleppo at about 2:20 p.m. Monday. Police said four people went to work at a gas well near Miller’s property, and Miller allegedly fired a shotgun at their vehicles. According to the complaint, the victims were in “close proximity” to the vehicles. District Judge David Balint sent Miller to the Greene County jail on $50,000 bond.

