ALEPPO
Assault alleged: Bryan Charles Miller, 58, of Pittsburgh, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Green Valley Road in Aleppo at about 2:20 p.m. Monday. Police said four people went to work at a gas well near Miller’s property, and Miller allegedly fired a shotgun at their vehicles. According to the complaint, the victims were in “close proximity” to the vehicles. District Judge David Balint sent Miller to the Greene County jail on $50,000 bond.
WEST FINLEY
Animal cruelty: Heidi Marie Barnhart, 41, and Ralph Lee Barnhart, 53, both of West Finley Township, face charges of animal cruelty and neglect of animals. According to the criminal complaint, filed Saturday, state police were called to Burnsville Ridge Road the morning of July 6 after receiving a report of dogs that had been left alone in a trailer. Police said two pit bull/Dalmatian mixes were in the trailer in poor conditions. According to the complaint, there was large amount of feces on the floors. A neighbor said she had not seen the dogs come out of the trailer in two years. Neither Heidi nor Ralph Barnhart has been arraigned on the charges.
