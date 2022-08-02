ELLSWORTH
Assault alleged: Michael Lewis Namit, 51, of Ellsworth, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. According to court records, Namit is accused of tackling and slapping Christina Wingard at about 8 p.m. Friday following an argument outside of his Poplar Street home. Police said Namit later choked her inside the house. District Judge John Bruner sent Namit to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Kidnap and assault: William Michael White, 42, of Pittsburgh, is charged by state police with kidnapping, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of children. According to the criminal complaint, shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, White went to his wife’s workplace in the 100 block of Linn Avenue and assaulted her. He is accused of dragging her through the building and continuing to assault her outside. Court records state that White threw her into the front passenger seat of his car while their son was sitting in the back seat. While on Interstate 70, the woman tried to bring the car to a stop and escape, according to the complaint. Police said White continued to assault her outside the vehicle. State police arrived and took White into custody. District Judge John Bruner sent White to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
