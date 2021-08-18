MARIANNA
Animal abuse: Laura Renee Neil, 35, of 97 Vesta St., Centerville, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal neglect by state police. According to police, Neil had three pit bulls living in poor conditions at a home in the 100 block of First Street. Troopers discovered the dogs Aug. 7, one of the dogs had a badly torn ear and another was extremely malnourished, according to police. Christopher Wayne Sepaniak, 31, of Bradford, was also responsible for the dogs, and was arrested Aug. 14 in New York on similar charges, according to police. Neil was arraigned Monday before District Judge Curtis Thompson. Thompson released Neil on $25,000 unsecured bond.
SOMERSET
Hit and run: Jordan Ross Englert, 20, of 8238 Lincoln Road, Verona, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, driving under the influence and several traffic violations by state police. According to police, Englert was involved in a hit and run accident at about 7:45 p.m. June 21 near mile marker 26 of Interstate 70. Police said Englert was driving 80 to 90 mph in heavy rain when he tried lost control and struck another car. Police said he fled on foot. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.