CANTON
Arson: James Lee Blankinsop Sr., 30, of Canonsburg, is charged by state police with arson, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, on April 2, 2022, Blankinsop sent threatening messages to his ex-wife and threatened to burn down her home on Monarch Avenue. He allegedly went to the home later that evening and tried to set the front porch on fire. There is an active warrant for Blankinsop’s arrest.
CHARTIERS
Assault alleged: Barron Lee Johnson, 40, of Washington, is charged by state police with aggravated assault and terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint, at about 6 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 300 block of Grace Avenue, Johnson hit his girlfriend more than 20 times and threatened her life. The alleged victim suffered a fractured rib and bruising. Johnson was arraigned Aug. 12 before District Judge Gary Havelka, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
