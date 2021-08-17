CUMBERLAND
Assault alleged: James Patrick Miller, 30, of 170 Second St., Clarksville, is charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment by Cumberland Township police. According to police, just before 4 a.m. Aug. 14 Miller punched a man with brass knuckles and pointed a gun at him after he was told he was not allowed in Crucible Citizens Club with a concealed firearm. District Judge David Balint sent Miller to Greene County Prison on $50,000 bond.
SMITH
Assault alleged: Thomas Michael Walters, Jr., 24, of 57 Third Ave., Smith Township, is charged with strangulation, simple assault and reckless endangerment by Smith Township police. According to police, at about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14, Walters choked a woman at his residence and threatened to kill her. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent him to Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.