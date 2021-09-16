CANTON
Arrested for threats: Thomas Lynn Lasich, 74, of 970 Wayne St., Canton Township, is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats and simple assault by state police. According to police, at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday outside of a residence in the 600 block of Hayes Avenue, Lasich pulled out a firearm during an argument and said, “I’m gonna show you what a .45 does to a human body.” Police said Lasich is not allowed to possess firearms because of a previous conviction. District Judge Gary Havelka released Lasich on $20,000 unsecured bond.
SOUTH STRABANE
Jailed for threats: Jason Michael Markle, 32, of 1166 N. Main St., South Strabane Township, is charged with terroristic threats and harassment by South Strabane police. According to police, Markle was taken into custody after assaulting his father at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. While in custody, Markle threatened to assault a police officer. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Markle to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.