WAYNESBURG
Simple assault: Terry M. Burkhalter, 35, of 197 E. Greene St., Apt. 3, Waynesburg, is being charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after allegedly throwing to the ground Daniel Pritchard, no age available, outside 291 E. High St., in Waynesburg, on July 7, police said. Charges have been issued from the office of District Judge David Balint.
WASHINGTON
Weapons charge: Colten William Kesneck, 19, of 310 Annuity Drive, Washington, is being charged with carrying a loaded weapon, driving under the influence, marijuana possession, careless driving and other charges after he was pulled over by police about 1:45 a.m. Thursday and was found to have a loaded firearm and a small amount of marijuana in his possession. Police said a THC vape was found in the driver’s seat of Kesneck’s vehicle and open containers of alcoholic beverages were in the rear pocket of the driver’s seat. Charges were issued by the office of District Judge Ethan Ward.