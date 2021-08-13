WAYNESBURG
Drug possession: Shannon M. Eperjesi, 44, of 195 School Rd., Waynesburg, is charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence after a motor vehicle accident on North Porter Street on Sunday. According to police, Eperjesi had a small baggie with suspected methamphetamine. She also had three syringes, two pills, a clear container that contained suspected methamphetamine, a clear pipe with a white substance, and a large clear smoking bowl. Charges have been issued by the office of District Judge David Balint.
EAST FINLEY
Aggravated assault: Zachary Austin Roderick, 20, of 2022 Pleasant Grove Rd., Claysville, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after allegedly throwing a bottle at Linda Davis, his grandmother, on Tuesday, police said. Davis sustained an injury to the right side of her face, and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Charges have been issued by the office of District Judge Ethan Ward.