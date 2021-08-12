DONORA
Witness intimidation: Cordaro Jackson, 32, of 703 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, is charged with burglary, trespassing, stalking, simple assault and witness intimidation by Donora police. Jackson entered a home in the 500 block of Thompson Avenue on Aug. 7, court documents state. He returned to the house Aug. 9 and assaulted the woman living there, injuring her arm, to intimidate her against testifying in a domestic violence case, according to the complaint. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent him to the Washington County jail and denied him bail because he had been ordered to have no contact with the victim.
MARIANNA
Man wanted: Christopher Wayne Sepaniak, 31, whose last known address is 24 W. Corydon St., Bradford, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal neglect by state police. State police were dispatched to 119 First St. just before 9 p.m. Aug. 5 for an animal complaint. Inside were three injured pit bulls that were also malnourished, court documents state. Police said Sepaniak was the owner of all three dogs. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.