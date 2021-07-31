CANTON
Assault alleged: Christopher Kim Bazzoli, 42, of 1351 N. Sunset Beach Road, Buffalo Township, is charged by state police with simple assault over allegations he struck his wife in the head about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of Lacock Street. District Judge Michael L. Manfredi sent Bazzoli to Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.
ROSCOE
Man charged: Mark Marchesini, 34, of 210 Delmont Ave., Belle Vernon, is charged by Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport regional police with abuse and neglect of a care-dependent person, court records show. Police accuse him of screaming at a bedridden woman and wrestling her about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in a residence in the 200 block of Church Street. District Judge Michael L. Manfredi sent Marchesini to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
SPEERS
Man charged: Kip Clinton Griffith, 40, of 1510 Route 88, Dunlevy, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with felony criminal mischief over allegations he used his vehicle to cause $6,600 in damages to two parked vehicles at Fastenal Co., 888 Twilight Hollow Road, about 7:50 p.m. July 15. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Wednesday for Griffith’s arrest.
UNION
Man jailed: Timothy Mark Tortorice, 55, of 109 Fairview Ave., Elrama, is charged by Monongahela police with simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. He is accused of slamming a woman’s head into a microwave oven and punching her several time in the head about 10:50 p.m. Thursday in his residence. District Judge Michael L. Manfredi sent Tortorice to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
Drug arrest: Krystal Nichole McKinster, 35, of Springfield, Ohio, is charged by Monongahela police with drug possession with intent to deliver over allegations she had 3.5 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Route 88, court records show. She is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Michael L. Manfredi.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Michael Edward Westbrook Jr., 33, of 275 Taylor Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with strangulation and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse him of slamming a woman’s head into a wall and choking her about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in his residence. District Judge Michael L. Manfredi sent Westbrook to Washington County jail on $30,000 bond.