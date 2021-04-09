FALLOWFIELD
Assault alleged: Davante Michael Martin, 20, of 905 Fourth St., was charged by state police with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment following a domestic disturbance that occurred at his residence Wednesday night. Martin allegedly argued with his girlfriend before punching her in the face multiple times about 9:45 p.m., police said.
McDONALD
Assault alleged: A couple is facing charges following a domestic incident at a North Street residence March 24. William Joseph Brooks, 51, of 135 North St., argued with his girlfriend, Lori Ann Dolan, 34, of Oakdale, just before 7 p.m. when the fight became physical, according to the criminal complaint. Dolan allegedly bit Brooks’ arm, and Brooks is accused of punching Dolan in the face. Dolan was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of a possible broken nose. Brooks also was treated at a hospital for the bite laceration on his arm, the complaint said. Each is charged with simple assault and harassment.