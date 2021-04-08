CANONSBURG
Hit-and-run: Jack B. Piatt III, 46, of 880 E. Beau St., Washington, was charged by borough police with recklessly endangering another person, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four traffic citations after the vehicle he was driving struck another occupied vehicle last week and fled. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred in the Rite Aid parking lot at 25 E. Pike St. about 2:22 p.m. April 1. Police didn’t report any injuries. Police located Piatt two hours later and said he appeared to be intoxicated to the extent that he “could not put together complete sentences,” the complaint states. Police found a marijuana pipe in his vehicle and empty mini bottles of liquor in the vehicle, according to court documents.
MONONGAHELA
Hit-and-run: Thomas Robert Cameron III, 40, of 106 Prosser Drive, Monongahela, was charged by city police with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and two traffic citations following a crash Monday afternoon at West Main Street and 12th Street. Police said Cameron allegedly swerved out of his lane and struck another vehicle before fleeing the scene about 5:37 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, police found him a while later, when Cameron allegedly admitted to causing the crash and being under the influence of opiates.
WASHINGTON
Threats alleged: Tekesha L. David, 38, of 253 Lincoln Terrace, was charged by Washington Health System police with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct following an incident last month. According to the criminal complaint, David allegedly called the OBGYN office at The Wellness Center March 18 and threatened an employee. She allegedly told the employee that she would “blow up the building,” and “blood would be shed,” the complaint states. Police said other employees also heard David’s comments.