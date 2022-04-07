WASHINGTON
Drug charges: Andre Scott Jolly, 41, of 168 N. Main St., Washington, is charged by the Washington County Drug Task Force with possession with intent to deliver, prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to court records, detectives executed a search warrant at Jolly’s apartment at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The criminal complaint states that detectives found cocaine, four digital scales and two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen by Charleroi police. District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Jolly to the Washington County jail on $100,000.