BENTLEYVILLE
Theft alleged: A BP employee from Bentleyville was recently charged with stealing more than $22,000 over several months. According to the criminal complaint, police were first notified of the theft Feb. 13 by the corporate manager of BP Coen Oil, 160 Gosai Drive, Bentleyville. The manager told police that Nadine Conner, 65, of 20 Lane St., allegedly had been stealing deposits instead of putting them in the safe. The manager told police that they discovered $22,445 missing from the safe after they conducted an internal audit, the complaint said. Conner allegedly admitted to both the manager and police that she stole the money to help her son. Conner was charged with theft, a third-degree felony.
CANTON
Assault alleged: Kelly Ann Albro, 41, of 244 Vista Ave., Richeyville, was charged by state police with simple assault and harassment after she allegedly punched her boyfriend in the face multiple times Monday evening while at his Griffith Avenue residence. Albro then allegedly fled.
CHARLEROI
Trespass alleged: Amber Christine Paulson, 28, of 317 Meadow Ave., Charleroi, was charged by Charleroi Regional police with criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident at her residence Thursday evening. According to the criminal complaint, Paulson was staying at the above residence after being told by the property owner that she’s no longer allowed on the property. Police said they found numerous syringes and packets of suspected drugs in the residence. Paulson was arraigned by District Judge Robert Redlinger and jailed on $10,000 bond.
COKEBURG
Trespass alleged: Thomas Tyler Swanson, 21, of 403 Shady Ave., Charleroi, was charged by state police with criminal trespass and criminal mischief after he allegedly broke into an occupied Cokeburg residence Friday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Swanson kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s Franklin Street home, where her juvenile son was sleeping. He allegedly broke the door and locks. Police stated Swanson had been arrested the previous day on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He was arraigned Sunday afternoon by District Judge Curtis Thompson and jailed on $100,000 bond.
EAST BETHLEHEM
Trespass alleged: Timothy J. Reihl, 34, of Harriman, Tenn., was charged by state police with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia after he allegedly entered a residence on Water Street, and asked the homeowner for food, water and money, according to the criminal complaint. Reihl was told to leave, as he allegedly has asked this homeowner for money on multiple occasions, the complaint said. When police arrested Reihl in the area Friday, police found a hypodermic needle in his pocket, the complaint said. Reihl was arraigned Friday by District Judge Robert Redlinger and jailed on $10,000 bond.
HOUSTON
Theft alleged: Tara Jean Boidock, 41, of 521 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, was charged by state police with theft and driving under suspension after she allegedly stole her father’s pickup truck Saturday from his Houston residence. According to the criminal complaint, Boidock had told her father she would spend the holiday weekend with family, but when he woke up Saturday morning, she had left with his truck. Police were able to track the vehicle and arrest Boidock. She was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Robert Redlinger and jailed on $10,000 bond.
JEFFERSON Twp.
Theft alleged: Nikki Lea Lash, 35, of 1125 Jefferson Ave., Washington, was charged by state police with theft and receiving stolen property after she allegedly stole prescription oxycodone pills, money and jewelry from a Bethel Ridge Road residence where she was cleaning. According to the criminal complaint, Lash is accused of stealing items valued at about $1,300.
MT. PLEASANT
Shots fired: William Douglas Allison, 67, of 12 Wabash Ave., Hickory, was charged by township police with terroristic threats, simple assault, and disorderly conduct after allegedly firing a handgun Monday evening outside his residence. According to the criminal complaint, Allison allegedly was intoxicated when he argued with his neighbors about 6:53 p.m. Allison then went into his house, got his handgun and fired four shots into the ground in his backyard, the complaint states. Allison allegedly admitted to police that he fired the gun “in the direction” of his neighbor, “but not at him,” the complaint said. Allison was arraigned Tuesday morning by District Judge Curtis Thompson and jailed on an unsecured bond.