SOUTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Gavin Marcus Melan, 32, of South Strabane Township, is charged by South Strabane police with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple assault. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Melan’s home in the 100 block of Morgan Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. Police said he had come home intoxicated and kicked the front door off the hinges. According to the complaint, he then pointed a gun at his girlfriend. District Judge James Saieva sent Melan to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
