BLAINE
Terroristic threats: Michael Hancher, 39, of 2071 Beham Ridge Road, Claysville, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment by state police. According to the criminal complaint, about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Rural Valley Road, Hancher head-butted a woman and held a rifle. The woman said Hancher never threatened to shoot her and did not point it at her. Hancher was arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Eric Porter, who sent him to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Crystal Williams, 42, of 612 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, obstruction and terroristic threats by the Charleroi Regional Police Department. According to the criminal complaint, police went to Williams’ residence about 8:30 p.m. April 25. Williams claimed to have COVID-19 and started coughing while approaching the officers without covering her mouth. Police went back to her residence with masks and gloves to take her temperature. She did not have a fever and had stopped coughing when police arrived the second time, according to the complaint.
Assault alleged: Valerie Hillen, 65, of McKean Avenue, Charleroi, is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by the Charleroi Regional Police Department. According to the criminal complaint, about 11:20 a.m. April 24, Hillen threw a glass object at a man at her residence, causing his right hand to bleed.
WASHINGTON
Terroristic threats: Robert Fields, 30, of 189 Summerlea Ave., is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children by city police. According to the criminal complaint, police went to a home in the 100 block of Maple Avenue about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. Fields is accused of threatening to get a gun and shoot a woman and her 6-year-old son while waving a knife in the air. Fields was arraigned Wednesday morning before District Judge Eric Porter, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.