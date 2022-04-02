CANTON

Assault alleged: Bryan Keith Staley, 58, of 410 W. Pike St., Chartiers Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and criminal mischief. According to court records, police were called to the 200 block of Key Avenue about 1:50 p.m. Thursday, and Staley fled the scene when they arrived. A resident told troopers that Staley was standing in the middle of the street, threatening “to blow up this place and kill all the children,” court documents state. As police pursued Staley, he threw a rock and struck a trooper in the face, according to the criminal complaint. District Judge Louis McQuillan sent Staley to the Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.

