CHALEROI
Man jailed: James O. Hillen, 61, of 1211 McKean Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of choking a woman about 1 a.m. Thursday in his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
fallowfieldFALLOWFIELD
Theft alleged: Allure Malaya Jones, 22, of North Charleroi, is charged by state police with burglary, theft, trespassing and conspiracy, court records show. Police accuse her of breaking into a residence in the 10 block of Virginia Avenue March 24 and stealing $600. She is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set Thursday by District Judge Mark Wilson.
HOUSTON
Home break-ins: Devan Lee Byrd, 23, of 202 E. Pike St., is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing, simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, loitering, open lewdness, harassment and public drunkenness. According to the criminal complaint, Byrd was found naked and bloody hanging off his tractor-trailer about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Police accuse Byrd of attempting to breaking into a house on East Pike Street, and breaking into a house on West Pike Street. He is in the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond set Thursday by District Judge James Saieva Jr.