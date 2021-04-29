CANONSBURG
Theft alleged: Joshua Allan Popp, 37, of 120 Greenwood Drive, Canonsburg, was charged by borough police with criminal trespass and theft following an incident Sunday at a South Jefferson Avenue residence. According to the criminal complaint, Popp showed up at the house just after 1 p.m. and is accused of deceiving a 15-year-old girl who was there. Police said the girl had called her mother to see if it was all right to admit Popp, but he allegedly entered anyway, unwelcome. The complaint said he went to the victim’s bedroom and took two coin jars containing $145.