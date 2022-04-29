UNION
Child endangerment: Brandon Michael Danilchak, 35, of 203 Woods Edge, and Kayla Marie Zakrzewski, 31, of 20 Railroad Street, both of Union Township, are charged by Monongahela police with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment. According to court records, Children and Youth Services contacted police at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday over concerns that the two suspects were taking drugs in the presence of their two children, ages 7 and 13. At Danilchak’s home, police found heroin and drug paraphernalia, court records indicate. Zakrzewski told police that her 7-year-old would be in the car with them when they would purchase heroin and cocaine on some occasions. District Judge Eric Porter sent both to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.