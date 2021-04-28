CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Mac J. Molek, 41, of 250 Grange Road, West Pike Run Township, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Molek of running from a parked vehicle while an officer served him with a warrant about 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Prospect Avenue. He is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set Tuesday by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
CANTON
Warrant served: Austin William Garrett, 19, of 240 1/2 Caldwell Ave., Canton Township, is charged by the Washington County sheriff’s office with flight to avoid apprehension, illegal possession of a firearm as a felon, carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Garrett of running from a traffic stop while deputies were serving him with a bench warrant near his residence about 8 a.m. April 23. The warrant sent him to Washington County jail.
PETERS
Man jailed: Mitchell Silvino Chiesa, 23, of 307 E. McMurray Road, Peters Township, is charged by Peters police with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statuary sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, court records show. Police accuse Chiesa of having sex with a 15-year-old girl between April and July 2019 at Peters Lake Park and a township residence. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Chiesa to Washington County jail Tuesday on $125,000 bond.