CROSS CREEK
Charged in crash: James F. Crouser, 34, of 11 Wood St., Avella, is charged by state police with causing an accident involving injury, causing an accident involving property damage, duty to give information and render aid and failure to immediately notify police about an accident, court records show. Police accuse Crouser of fleeing from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in which the other driver was entrapped with serious injuries April 12 in the 1000 block of Avella Road. Police filed the charges Monday before District Judge Gary Havelka.
DONORA
Man charged: Brandon Edward Ashbaugh, 29, of 413 Ontario St., Monessen, is charged by borough police with resisting arrest, driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of children, court records show. Police accuse Ashbaugh of reckless driving while picking up two children about 9:15 p.m. Friday at Galiffa Drive at East Sixth Street. He is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Josphua Kanalis.