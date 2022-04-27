CHARLEROI
Burglary: Jason Sean Evans, 32, of 139 McKean Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. According to court records, in January a woman reported to police that she believed her home in the 100 block of McKean Avenue had been burglarized. A witness told police they saw Evans and another man carrying items from the woman’s home to Evans’ home. On Jan. 24, police found stolen sports memorabilia at Evans’ residence, court records state. District Judge Eric Porter sent Evans to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.