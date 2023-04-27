WAYNESBURG
Firing weapon: Michelle Lynn Morris, 44, of Waynesburg, is charged by borough police with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Morris’ apartment in the 100 block of West High Street at about 4:40 a.m. Monday. Police said Morris fired a .22-caliber rifle in her bedroom during an argument with her roommate. District Judge Lee Watson sent Morris to the Greene County jail on $25,000 bond.
