CHARTIERS
Assault alleged: Thomas William Walker, 25, of 115 Preston Drive, North Braddock, is charged by Chartiers police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. According to court records, police saw Walker standing outside of his car in the front yard of a business in the 2200 block of North Main Street Extension at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. According to police, Walker said he took a wrong turn and his car became stuck. Police said his speech was slurred and he was having trouble maintaining his balance. According to the criminal complaint, when police tried to arrest Walker he shoved an officer and fled the scene. Police found Walker hiding in bushes near the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Walker to the Washington County jail. Kanalis denied bond because he is currently on probation.
PETERS
Terroristic threat charges: Jymon Bishop, 24, of 40 Garden St., Uniontown, is charged by Peters Township police with terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint, Bishop’s ex-girlfriend told police Saturday that he was sending threatening text messages and videos. Police said Bishop threatened to kill her, and sent a video of himself waving a handgun at the camera. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Bishop to the Washington County jail without bond. Court records state bond was denied because Bishop admitted to threatening to kill the victim during his arraignment Sunday.