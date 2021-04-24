CHARLEROI
Man jailed: Justin David Key, 31, of 815 Washington Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records how. Police said a state parole compliance check on Key about 12:30 p.m. Thursday revealed $1,900, rocks of crack and marijuana. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Key to Washington County jail without bond.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Christopher Lamont Majors, 52, of 221 Reed Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and burglary, court records show. Police accuse Majors of striking a 73-year-old neighbor 15 times in her head about 2:10 a.m. April 19. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Thursday for Major’s arrest.
PETERS
Man charged: Jing Hui Wang, 39, of San Francisco, Calif., is charged by township police with identity theft over allegations he used the personal information of a resident of Maple Glen to open accounts to accept the proceeds of $25,688 in sales last year on eBay, court records show. District Judge Jesse Pettit issued the charge Wednesday in a summons.