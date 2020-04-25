CENTERVILLE
Assault alleged: Charles Bush, 69, of 520 Liberty St., California, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person by borough police. According to the criminal complaint, on April 20 at a home on Vesta 7 Road, Bush punched and kicked David Delgado during an argument, and then slashed his right forearm with a kitchen knife.
Theft: George Clayton Cramer, 30, of 51 Vesta 7 Road, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft of secondary metal, receiving stolen property, burglary and simple assault by borough police. According to the criminal complaint, Cramer stole more than $9,500 of items from a home in the 100 block of Low Hill Road between March 15 and April 3. The items included more than $4,700 worth of wire, chainsaws and golf cart batteries.
PETERS
Terroristic threats: Bryan Thomas Shanahan, 47, of Pine Ridge Drive, Peters Township, is charged with terroristic threats and simple assault by township police. According to the criminal complaint, Shanahan threatened to kill his wife on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Adam Dellenbaugh, 32, of 15 White Ave., Washington, is charged with strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats by city police. According to the criminal complaint, at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 1400 block of Allison Avenue, Dellenbaugh punched a pregnant woman in the head, stomach and legs and told her she was going to die. Dellenbaugh was sent to the Washington County jail by District Judge Jesse Pettit, who denied bail out of concerns for the woman’s safety.