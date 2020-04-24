DONEGAL
Assault alleged: Alberta Rose Zekir, 50, of 200 Baltimore Ave., Washington, is charged with strangulation, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and false reports by township police. According to the criminal complaint, Zekir pushed and choked a woman at a home in the 10 block of Waynesburg Road on March 29.
ROSTRAVER
Assault alleged: Persia Devine Lewis, 21, and Ramse Alexandria Lewis, 18, both of 495 Seventh St., Donora, are charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief by township police. According to the criminal complaint, about 5 p.m. April 16, the two assaulted a woman at the Walmart at 100 Sara Way. They punched and kicked the woman until security intervened, the complaint said. Charges were issued via summons.
SMITH
Terroristic threats: Dennis John Kinkela, 46, of 12 Margaret St., Smith Township, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal trespass by township police. According to the criminal complaint, Smith attempted to break into a home on Margaret Street on April 5 and told a neighbor he would “get her” when he got out of jail. Kinkela was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Gary Havelka, who sent him to Washington County jail on $2,500 bond.