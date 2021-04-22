BURGETTSTOWN
Man charged: Scott Thomas-Carter Hasting, 49, of Evensville, Tenn., is charged by McDonald police with possessing a firearm without a license, cruelty to animals, driving under the influence and causing an accident damaging unattended property, court records show. Police accuse Hasting of leaving the scene after his vehicle struck a sign at 1212 Main St. about 12:45 p.m. April 1 while his two dogs were in the vehicle. District Judge Gary Havelka issued the charges this week in a summons.
FALLOWFIELD
Man charged: Zachary John Yagnich, 28, of 10 Reservoir Ave., Charleroi, is charged by state police with causing an accident involving damages to property and driving under the influence stemming from a one-vehicle accident about 10 p.m. Jan. 10 on Freemont Road at Ferdeli Drive, court records show. Police filed the charges Tuesday before District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
MONESSEN
Drug arrest: Hunter Steven Telegraphis, 22, of 1106 Athalia Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and criminal use of a cellphone, court records show. Police accuse Telegraphis of selling a confidential informant an undisclosed amount of heroin about 7:30 p.m. May 19, 2020, in the 900 block of Athalia Avenue. District Judge Wayne Vlasic sent Telegraphis to Westmoreland County jail Wednesday on $20,000 bond.
ROSTRAVER
Charged in crash: Edward Joseph Stonick, 35, of Jeannette, is charged by Rostraver Township police with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, possessing two stamp bags of fentanyl, driving under the influence and causing an accident resulting in injuries, court records show. Police accuse Stonick of crashing a vehicle 30 yards down a hillside near Lenity School Road and History Lane about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18, seriously injuring a passenger, Samantha Rae Thomas. District Judge Wayne Vlasic released Stonick Wednesday on $5,000 unsecured bond.
UNION
Burglary case: John Paul Kisner, 49, of 500 Lively Road, Eighty Four, is charged by Monongahela police with burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing stemming from a break-in about 9 p.m. April 15 on McChain Road. District Judge Jesse Pettit issued the charges this week in a summons.