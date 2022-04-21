CARROLL
Assault alleged: Michael R. Tatar, 64, of 61 Hoon St., Carroll Township, is charged by Carroll police with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, harassment, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Route 837 at about 2:15 p.m. April 14. Tatar is accused of breaking into the house and starting an aggressive argument with the homeowner. When a woman who was visiting tried to leave, Tatar pulled a gun and pointed it at her, the complaint states. Tatar eventually fled when the homeowner threatened to call police. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Tatar to the Washington County jail without bond.
NORTH CHARLEROI
Unlawful contact with minor charge: Frank Ellis Whitley, 33, of 221 Singer Ave., McKees Rocks, is charged by state police with corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility and unlawful contact with a minor. According to the criminal complaint, a juvenile female witnessed Whitley performing a sex act at a home on Wilson Road in December 2019. Whitley then began sending the juvenile inappropriate messages on Snapchat, according to police. Whitley told police while the messages were sent from his phone, “someone must have stolen his phone and sent the messages,” the complaint states. District Judge Eric Porter released Whitley on $50,000 unsecured bond.