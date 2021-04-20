CANTON
Assault alleged: Brandon Michael Greer, 27, of Foley, Ala., is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Greer of shoving his girlfriend, Bridget Dever, to the floor and choking her about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in a residence in the 100 block of Lacock Street. Greer is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
CHARLEROIMan jailed: Miguel Chacon, 33, of 608 Lookout Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with felony criminal mischief, loitering and public drunkenness, court records show. Police accuse Chacon of breaking the windows of several vehicles and damaging buildings in the 700 block of Fallowfield Avenue about 2:15 a.m. Sunday. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Chacon to Washington County jail on $40,000 bond.
MONONGAHELAOld school entered: Joshua Joseph Brodak, 18, of 1642 Fourth St., Carroll Township, is charged by Monongahela police with trespassing and corruption of minors, court records show. Brodak is accused of kicking in a door to allow him and a 14-year-old boy to enter the vacant former Monongahela Elementary Center, 1200 Chess St., about 5:10 p.m. Sunday. District Judge Gary Havelka released Brodak on $10,000 unsecured bond.
UNIONBurglary case: Francis Sean Kelly, 50, of 3803 Snowden Road, South Park Township, is charged by Monongahela police with burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse Kelly of breaking into a residence on McChain Road and causing about $1,000 in damages about 9 p.m. Thursday. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Kelly to Washington County jail Friday on $25,000 bond.
WASHINGTONMan jailed: Seneca Lee Harris, 39, of 419 Locust Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with carrying a firearm without a license and crack possession, court records show. The charges stem from a traffic stop about 2 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Locust Avenue. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Harris to Washington County jail without bond.
Assault alleged: Kenneth Lee Friend, 56, of 422 E. Prospect Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault over allegations he struck his wife, Diane, in the head several times about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in his residence, court records show. District Judge Gary Havelka sent him to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
Man jailed: Armani Deshaun Clayton, 19, of Park Forest, Ill., is charged by state police with resisting arrest and escape stemming from a vehicle pursuit from Interstate 70 to the 300 block of Locust Avenue about 11 p.m. Friday, court records show. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Clayton to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.