CHARLEROI
Woman jailed: Amber L. Arnold, 42, of 1013 Lower Meadow Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Washington County detectives with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and criminal use of a cellphone, court records show. Investigators claim Arnold sold heroin five times to an informant in December and January, prompting a Jan. 29 search of her residence that produced an unspecified amount of heroin. She is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
Drug case: Samantha Rae Thomas, 28, of 218 Eighth St., West Newton, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with drug possession, identity theft, resisting arrest and making false reports, court records show. Police accuse her of having 16 stamp bags of heroin during a disturbance about 5:10 a.m. March 22 in the 1000 block of Fallowfield Avenue. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Wednesday for her arrest.
NORTH STRABANEMan jailed: Maurice Pham, 39, of Clinton, Utah, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, making terroristic threats and public drunkenness, court records show. Police accuse Pham of threatening Calvin Bratcher with a knife during an argument while working about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a hotel in the 200 block of Meadowlands Boulevard. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Pham to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
SOUTH STRABANEAssault alleged: Damon C. Bey, 33, of 16 Griffith Ave., Washington, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck Lauren Anthony in the face about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at East Beau Street and Phillips Drive, court records show. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Bey to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.