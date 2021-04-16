CANTON
Man charged: Richard T. Cox, 43, of 507 Wayne St., Canton Township, is charged by state police with indecent exposure, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of exposing himself to a neighbor while standing in the middle of the street about 10:30 p.m. April 6. District Judge James Saieva Jr. issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.
MONESSENAssault alleged: Dairon M. Pearson, 23, of 605 Park Manor Drive, Monessen, is charged by city police with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, court records show. The charges stem from a domestic violence investigation about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at his residence. District Judge Wayne Vlasic released Pearson on $5,000 unsecured bond.
NORTH STRABANEDrug arrest: Jonathan Glenn Snyder Jr., 36, of 191 Cook Ave., Waynesburg, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse Snyder of having 65 stamp bags of heroin and nine grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop about 1 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot at Trinity Point. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Snyder to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
Man jailed: Grayling Michael Fisher, 25, of 338 Chubbic Road, North Strabane Township, is charged by township police with fleeing from police and driving under the influence, court records show. Police said Fisher led an officer on a vehicle pursuit from Route 519 to Chubbic Road about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Fisher to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
ROSTRAVERTheft allegation: Shawn Michael Wheeler, 42, of Clairton, is charged by township police with three violations of the state Home Improvement Act and theft, court records show. Police accuse Wheeler of accepting a deposit of $8,500 in February from a resident of April Way for a flooring project that he didn’t complete. District Judge Charles Christner signed a warrant Wednesday for the suspect’s arrest.
SOMERSETDrive charged: Devin Tyler Burnsworth, 24, of 517 Lively Road, Eighty Four, is charged by state police with propulsion of missiles, criminal mischief and driving a DUI-suspended license, court records show. Police accuse him of throwing multiple items from his car, striking the windshield of another vehicle on Interstate 70 West about 6:40 p.m. March 31, damaging its windshield. Police filed the case Wednesday before District Judge Curtis Thompson.
WASHINGTONDrug arrest: Curtis Nathaniel Kirk, 24 of Pittsburgh, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse Kirk of having 930 stamp bags of heroin when he ran from a vehicle stopped in the 900 block of West Chestnut Street about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 11. District Judge Robert Redlinger released Kirk Wednesday on $5,000 unsecured bond.