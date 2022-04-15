FRANKLIN
Theft: State police in Waynesburg are investigating a theft at an Equitrans gas well at 389 Hill School House Road. Employees reported the theft at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, stolen were a pneumatic pump, more than $600 worth of copper wire, two hoses and a grounding cable replacement. The total value of the stolen items is more than $1,900.
MORGAN
Theft: State police in Waynesburg are investigating a theft from a vehicle that occurred April 8 in the 500 block of Lippencott Road. According to police, a handgun was stolen out of a pickup truck.
WEST PIKE RUN
Animal cruelty: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kamden Earl Gniadek, 21, of 201 Second St, Bentleyville, who is charged by state police with aggravated animal cruelty and cruelty to animals. According to court records, police were called to the 10 block of Acorn Lane on Oct. 12 for the report of a dead cow that had been shot in the head. Police reopened the investigation this month after someone reported Gniadek had told them he shot the cow, police said.