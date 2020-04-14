WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Jay Wesley Werry, 30, who is homeless, is charged with simple assault by city police. According to the criminal complaint, at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Werry grabbed a woman by a throat at her residence on Chestnut Street. Werry was arraigned before District Judge Michael Manfredi, who sent him to Washington County jail. Manfredi denied Werry bail.
Stolen car: Isaihia Marquise Thomas, 19, of 235 S. College St., Washington, is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and careless driving by city police. According to the criminal complaint, Police saw Thomas driving a van that had been reported stolen about 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Thomas allegedly drove away from police before stopping on Lemoyne Avenue, and then running away on foot. Thomas was arrested and arraigned before District Judge Michael Manfredi, who released him on $15,000 unsecured bond.
Assault alleged: Anthony Brown, 22, of Terrace Avenue, Washington, is charged with aggravated assault and strangulation by city police. According to the criminal complaint, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Brown grabbed a woman by the throat and slammed her to the ground outside of his residence. Brown also is accused of hitting the woman multiple times in the face and slamming her head off the side of a vehicle. Brown was released after posting $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.