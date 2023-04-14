CHARLEROI
Burglary: Ebone Noelle Stanton, 33, of Donora, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with burglary, endangering the welfare of children, criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Stanton broke down the door of an apartment in the 500 block of Fallowfield Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday and threatened the occupants with a gun. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Stanton to the Washington County jail on $25,000.
