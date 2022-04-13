AMWELL
Assault alleged: Anthony James Franell, 36, of 36 Cecil Elementary Drive, Cecil Township, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, Franell went to the home of a woman in the 1200 block of Banetown Road at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The woman told police Franell came into the living room, closed the curtains and began swinging a large dog bone. Franell hit her in the arm and head while she was holding her 2-year-old daughter, court documents state. District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Franell to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Police chase: Stanley Jacob Adler, 26, of 365 Hilltop Lane, Canton Township, is charged by state police with fleeing an officer, flight to avoid apprehension, hindering apprehension and summary traffic offenses. According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to pull Adler over near the intersection of Nokomis Drive and Mineola Avenue in North Franklin Township. Police said Adler had an active warrant for his arrest. Adler continued driving and ran multiple red lights on Main Street in Washington, causing an accident at its intersection with Beau Street. Adler was stopped and taken into custody at Chestnut Street. In the passenger seat was Austin McConn, 22, of West Alexander, who had an arrest warrant for felony drug charges. District Judge Kelly Stewart sent both Adler and McConn to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond each.