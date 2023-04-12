WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Javan Foggie-Jones, 26, of Washington, is charged by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, police attempted to arrest Foggie-Jones on a bench warrant shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at 266 Linn Ave. Police said the suspect resisted arrest and elbowed an officer in the eye. District Judge John Bruner sent Foggie-Jones to the Washington County jail on $150,000 bond.
