WEST BETHLEHEM

Assault alleged: Cruz Manuel Quinones, 49, of 68 Log Cabin Church Road, Marianna, is charged by state police with aggravated assault and simple assault. According to court records, police responded to a one-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of Lone Pine Road just before 9 a.m. Sunday. Quinones was unconscious in the back of an ambulance when police arrived. According to the criminal complaint, he regained consciousness and became “aggressive.” Police said Quinones grabbed a paramedic’s hand and attempted to break his fingers and wrist. Quinones was flown to UPMC Presbyterian for medical evaluation. Police did not elaborate on the severity of his injuries.

